Limited-Time Holiday Personalized Signed Copies Of Outsmarting Obesity

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dr. Stewart Lonky, double board-certified physician and author of the widely praised health book Outsmarting Obesity, is launching a special holiday promotion available only between December 8 and December 24, 2025. During this limited window, readers who purchase Outsmarting Obesity directly through the official website will receive a personalized, hand-signed hardcover copy, along with a complimentary digital download of the AIPE Starter Guide, a practical companion designed to help readers implement the book's core strategies immediately. This exclusive offer is available only to residents of the continental United States and Canada.

Outsmarting Obesity has earned national recognition for its scientific depth, clarity, and consumer-friendly approach. Unlike traditional diet books, Dr. Lonky's work reframes obesity through the lens of epigenetics, environmental toxins, metabolic disruption, and human behavior, revealing why conventional weight-loss advice fails and what truly drives sustainable health.

The book has received acclaim from leading review outlets:

.Kirkus Reviews writes:“Readers will come away with a far more nuanced understanding of weight and weight loss. An invaluably knowledgeable attempt to reset thinking on obesity and weight loss.”

.OnlineBookClub awarded the book five stars, noting:“Considering its flawless professional editing, readability, and well-structured content, I rate this book 5 out of 5 stars.”

.Foreword Clarion Review praised its scientific clarity and accessible guidance, describing it as“an informative medical guide” offering“accessible means of overcoming weight challenges.”

The book was also selected as a finalist for the prestigious ANDY Award in the Prescriptive Nonfiction category, underscoring its impact and credibility within the health and medical publishing industry.

A Special Holiday Edition for Readers and Gift-Givers

For this limited promotion, each hardcover copy will be personally signed and inscribed by Dr. Lonky. Readers can specify the recipient's name during checkout, making this a meaningful, unique gift for anyone focused on health and wellness.

The offer also includes immediate access to the AIPE Starter Guide, a concise digital resource that outlines Dr. Lonky's Accept–Identify–Prevent–Eliminate framework. This guide provides readers with the first steps they can take right away to support better metabolic health.

About Outsmarting Obesity

Dr. Lonky's book integrates decades of clinical experience with emerging evidence from toxicology, genetics, and behavioral science. It demystifies the biological forces behind weight gain and empowers readers to take informed, practical steps toward long-term health.

Outsmarting Obesity challenges long-held assumptions and offers a scientifically grounded alternative to conventional diet-based approaches.

Availability

The personalized, signed edition is available exclusively from December 8 to December 24, 2025, on the official website: . Hardcover copies will ship within 10 to 14 business days of purchase. No proof of purchase is required. Orders must be placed directly through the website to qualify.

About Dr. Stewart Lonky

Dr. Stewart Lonky is a double board-certified physician in internal medicine and pulmonary disease, with subspecialty expertise in medical toxicology. His nearly five decades of medical practice, along with his extensive work studying environmental health, inform the scientific and accessible approach of Outsmarting Obesity. His work has been featured in national media, including The New York Times, The Huffington Post, Fox News, ABC News, Hallmark Channel, and CNBC.

For media inquiries, review copies, or interview requests, please contact:

David Nayor

...

914-262-3117

