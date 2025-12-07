Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nepal National News Agency Delegation Visits Qatar News Agency

Nepal National News Agency Delegation Visits Qatar News Agency


2025-12-07 11:11:01
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A delegation from the National News Agency Nepal, headed by Executive Chairman Dharmendra Jha, visited the headquarters of Qatar News Agency (QNA) to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise delegation was briefed on the nature of QNA's work and the developments it has witnessed recently across its various departments delegation toured several QNA departments to learn about the modern work systems utilized by Qatar News Agency (QNA), which positively enhance daily operations delegation also visited the QNA Training Hall, where they learned about the specialized and high-quality training programs offered, as well as its role in training journalism graduates and media personnel in the State who wish to join QNA or other state institutions.

MENAFN07122025000067011011ID1110449559



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search