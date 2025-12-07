403
Nepal National News Agency Delegation Visits Qatar News Agency
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A delegation from the National News Agency Nepal, headed by Executive Chairman Dharmendra Jha, visited the headquarters of Qatar News Agency (QNA) to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise delegation was briefed on the nature of QNA's work and the developments it has witnessed recently across its various departments delegation toured several QNA departments to learn about the modern work systems utilized by Qatar News Agency (QNA), which positively enhance daily operations delegation also visited the QNA Training Hall, where they learned about the specialized and high-quality training programs offered, as well as its role in training journalism graduates and media personnel in the State who wish to join QNA or other state institutions.
