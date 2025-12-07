403
Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Maltese Deputy Prime Minister And Minister For Foreign Affairs
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Sunday with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of the Republic of Malta, Dr. Ian Borg meeting took place on the margins of the 23rd Doha Forum 2025 meeting underscored efforts to strengthen and advance bilateral cooperation, with both sides exchanging views on the Forum's agenda and other subjects of mutual interest.Qatar Malta
