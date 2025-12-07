Latin Music: Founder Of El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico Rafael Ithier Dies

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Legendary Puerto Rican musician Rafael Ithier, one of the founders of El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, passed away this Saturday at the age of 99 due to health complications.

“Today the salsa universe loses one of its most important pillars in the history of the genre, 'Don Rafael Ithier,' not only the founder, director, arranger and pianist of the most important salsa orchestra in the world, 'El Gran Combo de PR,'” said salsa singer Victor Manuelle on his Facebook page.

He added that Ithier was also “the most visionary, business-minded and enduring entrepreneur that ever existed and ever will exist in the history of salsa.” “You're leaving, but your legacy and your music will live on in all of us who make this musical genre we call salsa. Thank you for every piece of advice, every conversation, every time you shared the stage. These are stories I will never forget,” he emphasized.

According to a source close to the media, Ithier was hospitalized with pneumonia and did not survive. One of the last works in which Ihier and his orchestra participated was in the Banco Popular de Puerto Rico Christmas special, 'Estampas de mi tierra', where they performed 'Alegría y paz'. The project will be broadcast this Sunday on Puerto Rico's main television channels, the Banco Popular website, and YouTube.

For her part, Puerto Rican merengue singer Olga Tañón also thanked Ithier on her Facebook account “for giving us so much, for teaching us so much, for his professionalism, affection and respect.”“Your contribution to music has a before and after. I am grateful that I had the honor of knowing you and sharing beautiful moments with you. You left surrounded by music, by the music that reached the entire world,” she emphasized. “I will always carry you in my heart with the greatest love and gratitude. Rest in peace, beloved and respected Rafael Ithier,” she said.

Meanwhile, the legendary salsa orchestra La Sonora Ponceña, led by pianist Papo Lucca, mourned Ithier's death through social media. “Today heaven welcomes a giant of music, and on earth remains an eternal legacy. We join in the deep sorrow of Rafael Ithier's family, and extend our most sincere condolences to each of the members of El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico,” he said.“His life was synonymous with discipline, vision, respect, and love for music. His legacy not only marked generations but also elevated Puerto Rican salsa to the entire world with pride and dignity,” he added.

Similarly, the Colombian salsa orchestra Guayacán joined other musicians in expressing their condolences for Ithier's passing.“Today, Latin music bids farewell to one of its giants. Don Rafael Ithier, founder and soul of El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, leaves us a legacy that will transcend generations. His story is written in every chorus, every timbales, and every salsa step. Thank you for everything. Rest in peace,” they noted. Legendary Puerto Rican musician Rafael Ithier plays keyboard below in this YouTube music video featuring El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico.