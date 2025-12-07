Heroflow Announces Expansion Of Access To“The AI Employee,” The 24/7 Virtual Receptionist That Never Calls In Sick

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Spokane, WA, Dec. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeroFlow, the Spokane-based technology firm focused on AI-driven customer communication, today announces an expanded nationwide rollout of The AI Employee-its fully managed, always-on virtual receptionist that answers calls, qualifies leads, and books appointments around the clock. Following strong demand during its beta phase, HeroFlow is increasing availability of the service to businesses across the United States, giving more owners immediate access to an alternative that is proving far more reliable than traditional front-desk staffing.

Initially released to a limited group of HVAC, roofing, legal, real estate, and healthcare clients, The AI Employee has already demonstrated powerful results. In its early deployments, the system handled over 30,000 minutes of live conversation and achieved a 25 percent appointment booking conversion rate-matching or surpassing experienced reception teams, but without the overhead, staffing challenges, or inconsistency.

Expanding a Solution to One of Small Business's Biggest Problems

HeroFlow's expanded rollout is a direct response to the nationwide strain on hiring and retaining reception staff. Missed calls remain one of the leading causes of lost revenue in service-based industries, and business owners continue to struggle with turnover, sick days, and limited coverage. By responding instantly to every inquiry, The AI Employee eliminates those leaks and ensures customers always reach a helpful, professional representative.

A New Kind of Receptionist

For decades, the receptionist desk has been one of the hardest positions to staff reliably. Turnover, sick days, and limited coverage have created constant friction between customer demand and operational capacity. HeroFlow's AI Employee bridges that gap by combining the availability of automation with the warmth and tone of a well-trained employee.

Each AI Employee is built specifically for the business it represents. Before going live, HeroFlow's team configures the system to match the client's brand voice, services, frequently asked questions, and communication workflows. Once active, it answers calls, texts, and web inquiries in real time while maintaining a conversational flow that sounds natural to customers.

“Our clients are not trying to become AI engineers,” said Brady Butler, Founder and CEO of HeroFlow.“They just want their phones answered, their customers helped, and their calendars full. That's why The AI Employee is delivered as a managed service instead of a do-it-yourself tool. We handle the complexity behind the scenes so they can focus on growing their business.”

Built for the 24/7 Customer

The AI Employee operates continuously, including nights, weekends, and holidays. It does not take breaks, call in sick, or leave messages unanswered. Every call is handled, every lead is captured, and every qualified customer is booked directly onto the business's calendar.

The system uses natural speech to communicate and can send forms, directions, or documents automatically. It can also hand off specific calls to staff when needed. HeroFlow's engineers describe it as an intelligent extension of a business rather than an external answering service.

“Voicemail loses leads, and humans need breaks,” Butler said.“Your business cannot afford to stop answering calls. The AI Employee works around the clock and never forgets to follow up. It's not just replacing people. It's replacing the inconsistency that costs small businesses money every day.”

Human Touch, Machine Precision

Unlike off-the-shelf chatbots or call-routing software, The AI Employee is trained for empathy, brand tone, and context. Every interaction is designed to feel like a real conversation with a professional who knows the business inside and out.

This focus on natural communication has helped HeroFlow's AI perform well in industries that require sensitivity and trust. In testing, callers often said they could not tell they were speaking with an AI. Butler says that response captures what HeroFlow set out to achieve.

“Most people expect an AI to sound robotic or limited,” Butler explained.“When they realize it can answer questions, schedule appointments, triage cals, and keep the same tone their business uses every day, they're quite surprised. That's when they start to see it as part of their team.”

From Spokane Startup to Industry Innovator

HeroFlow began as a small consultancy before shifting its focus to advanced AI voice systems for service-based businesses. Its philosophy is to deliver AI as a managed solution rather than a software product. That approach has fueled rapid growth and built a loyal client base.

Over the past year, HeroFlow has deployed AI Employees across dozens of businesses nationwide. The company's model is simple: handle every technical detail in-house so the client never has to touch a line of code or configure a workflow. Butler says that simplicity is what keeps HeroFlow competitive.

“Every small business owner knows the frustration of missing a call and realizing it could have been a sale,” Butler said.“We built HeroFlow to eliminate that. The AI Employee does not clock out, get distracted, or forget to follow up. It's always there when your customers need you.”

Always On, Always Accurate

The AI Employee connects directly with major CRMs and scheduling tools, allowing it to confirm appointments, collect information, and send follow-up messages automatically. HeroFlow's internal team monitors performance and adjusts responses as each client's business evolves.

Because HeroFlow's staff handles all training, updates, and optimization, clients never need to manage the system themselves. Once deployed, it simply works.

“The goal is reliability,” Butler said.“Business owners should not have to think about their phone system or their lead flow. They should know that it is handled, day and night, with professionalism every time.”

The Future of Work at the Front Desk

What started as a beta launch for a select group of clients has evolved into a national operation redefining customer communication. Butler believes HeroFlow represents the next stage of AI adoption, where automation complements human work instead of competing with it.

“We are not trying to replace people,” Butler said.“We are replacing the gaps that slow them down. The AI Employee takes care of the repetitive, time-sensitive conversations so teams can focus on what really matters. It's not taking jobs away. It's taking stress away.”

HeroFlow plans to expand its nationwide rollout of The AI Employee through 2026. Each deployment will continue to include full management and human oversight from HeroFlow's internal specialists. Butler says the company's mission is clear: give small businesses enterprise-level responsiveness without the enterprise-level cost.

“With the right systems in place, small businesses can deliver the same experience that customers expect from large corporations,” Butler said.“We are helping them do that without hiring more people or spending more time on the phone.”

Experience The AI Employee

Business owners can experience The AI Employee firsthand through HeroFlow's live demo platform. The demo allows users to call the system directly and experience its natural speech, responsiveness, and ability to book appointments in real time.

Visit to test The AI Employee in action.

About HeroFlow

HeroFlow is an AI solutions company based in Spokane, Washington, dedicated to helping service-based businesses operate smarter, faster, and more efficiently. Its flagship product, The AI Employee, is a fully managed virtual receptionist that replaces traditional front-desk roles with an intelligent, always-on solution. Each deployment is customized to match a company's brand voice and workflow and is supported by ongoing management from HeroFlow's team of specialists.





Media Contact

Company Name: HeroFlow

Contact Person: Brady Butler, Founder and CEO

Emai: ...

Phone: 530-450-1378

Website:





CONTACT: Media Contact Company Name: HeroFlow Contact Person: Brady Butler, Founder and CEO Emai:... Phone: 530-450-1378 Website: