Axiom Space To Fly Shubhanshu Shukla To Space Station On June 19: ISRO
Shukla's flight earlier scheduled to launch on June 11, after being deferred multiple time, was postponed due to technical observations related to the Zvezda module of the ISS.
The leak was detected in the propulsion bay during a pre-launch test.
ISRO noted that Axiom Space has informed that they are working closely with NASA to assess the pressure anomaly in the Zvezda Service Module onboard the International Space Station.
“During a follow-on coordination meeting between ISRO, Axiom Space, and SpaceX, it was confirmed that the liquid oxygen leak observed in the Falcon 9 launch vehicle has been successfully resolved,” ISRO said in a statement.
“Axiom Space is now targeting June 19, 2025 for the launch of the Ax-04 mission,” it added.
ISRO had earlier reassured its commitment to mission safety and coordination with international partners.
The mission holds historic significance for India. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is set to become the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station and only the second Indian in space after Rakesh Sharma's flight in 1984.
Shukla will serve as the pilot of the mission alongside Commander Peggy Whitson of the United States. The other crew members include Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary, both serving as mission specialists.
Once aboard the ISS, Shukla will conduct pioneering experiments related to food and space nutrition.
These experiments, developed under a collaboration between ISRO and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), with support from NASA, aim to enhance understanding of sustainable life-support systems, a crucial aspect of future long-duration space travel.
The research will also study the effects of microgravity and space radiation on edible microalgae -- a nutrient-rich, high-potential food source for future space missions.
The experiment will evaluate key growth parameters and examine transcriptomic, proteomic, and metabolomic changes in different algal species in space compared to their behaviour on Earth.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment