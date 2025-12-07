Mugafi Launches Onchain Entertainment IP Via Exciting New Avalanche Partnership

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Blockchain-Powered Entertainment: Mugafi and Avalanche Partner to Tokenize Media Assets

In a significant move within the entertainment industry, Mugafi, an AI-driven platform specializing in intellectual property (IP), has teamed up with Avalanche to enable the tokenization of films, anime, music, and other media assets. This initiative aims to revolutionize how creators finance and distribute their projects by leveraging blockchain technology for onchain funding and management, bringing transparency and efficiency to the entertainment supply chain.

The collaboration will utilize Mugafi's extensive catalog and upcoming film slate, with the platform's AI systems trained on thousands of scripts and story structures to assist in project evaluation prior to onchain financing. Mugafi projects to direct over $10 million toward entertainment IP and has set an ambitious goal of surpassing $1 billion annually in IP financing throughput through this innovative approach.

Avalanche stated that their network serves as a scalable infrastructure capable of supporting large-scale issuance of real-world assets onchain. By working together, the companies plan to use Avalanche's robust blockchain infrastructure to fund, track, and distribute entertainment content seamlessly, demonstrating the platform's potential for real-world asset management.

Mugafi's Kuberaa film. Source: Mugafi

Founded in India in 2020, Mugafi has garnered backing from prominent entertainment and venture capital firms, including Nexus VP, HashedEM, Netflix, Amazon, and Panorama Studios. Its recent release, Kuberaa, earned $35 million at the box office and was made available via Amazon Prime Video, underscoring the company's rapid growth and influence in the media space.

The partnership is expected to generate new opportunities across areas such as AI, blockchain operations, production, and compliance. Mugafi aims to create over 1,500 individual opportunities for creators and studios across regions including India, North America, Japan, and Korea, highlighting its global ambitions to democratize entertainment financing and rights management through blockchain technology.

Blockchain Innovation in Entertainment

The movement to bring entertainment IP onto blockchain continues to gain momentum. Industry players are exploring tokenization and Web3 rights management as avenues to unlock underutilized content and establish more equitable rights distribution models. For instance, Animoca Brands recently partnered with Ibex Japan to establish a Web3 entertainment fund focused on Japanese anime and manga IP, aiming to unlock dormant value within Japan's extensive IP catalog.

Additionally, PIP Labs has made significant strides with Story Protocol, a layer-1 blockchain designed expressly for managing and programming intellectual property. Founded in 2022 by former Google DeepMind product manager Jason Zhao, Story Protocol enables creators to tokenize their work, record IP onchain, and set usage terms-empowering rights holders with greater control and monetization opportunities. In August 2024, PIP Labs secured $80 million in Series B funding led by Andreessen Horowitz Crypto and Polychain Capital, reaffirming investor confidence in Web3's role in the future of media rights management.

