Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt Arrested For Cheating Rajasthan Doctor Of ₹30 Crore

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Udaipur police on Sunday arrested popular filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife from Mumbai in a ₹30 crore cheating case registered in Rajasthan, an official said, as reported by PTI.

Rajasthan Police will apply for their transit remand in Bandra court on Monday, the Mumbai police official added.

| Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt relationship: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt defends bond

“Bhatt, his wife Shwetambari Bhatt, and six others are accused of defrauding Udaipur-based Dr Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira Group of Companies, of ₹30 crore, the official added. Two people have been arrested in the case earlier,” he said.

A team of Udaipur Police, which is probing the case, apprehended Vikram Bhatt and Shwetambari on Sunday, he said.

| Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt relationship: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt defends bond

"Murdia, owner of Indira IVF Hospital, wanted to make a biopic on his late wife. He has alleged that he was promised earnings of ₹200 crore. But nothing materialised, after which Murdia approached Bhopalpura police station in Udaipur, where an FIR was registered for cheating and other offences," the official said.

Earlier in November, responding to the allegations, Vikram Bhatt said that the police are being misled.

“I came to know today that there has been an FIR. I think it came on a TV channel in Rajasthan that there has been an FIR against me. And then a journalist friend of mine sent me an FIR. So I read the entire FIR. Now, to be honest, I feel that the Rajasthan Police is being misled. As far as my question is concerned, I don't know. I have been told that there is NC first. I have not received anything like that. So first, I thought it would be NC. But now I have come to know that it is an FIR,” Bhatt told ANI.

“So I have neither a letter, nor a notice, nor anything. And they say that out of greed for 200 crores, I made a scam of 30 crores. If they have told this to the police, then surely they must have some documents, some paperwork. Otherwise, the police don't do such things. So, if that is the case, then it is forged. It cannot be.”

Vikram Bhatt entered the film industry as an assistant to director Mukul Anand on the latter's debut film, 'Kanoon Kya Karega'. He was 14 at the time. Bhatt later went on to direct several notable films, including 'Ghulam' starring Aamir Khan, which became a box-office success.

In 2008, Vikram Bhatt returned to the horror genre and went on to deliver successful films like 1920, Shaapit, and Haunted - 3D.

(With inputs from agencies)