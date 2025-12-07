Dubai: 595 Bus Shelters Completed Across Key Locations To Boost Public Transport Network

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Sunday (December 7) announced the completion of 595 new bus passenger shelters, as part of a broader project that will ultimately deliver 762 shelters across key areas in the emirate.

Locations were carefully chosen to serve high-density urban areas, meet current and future operational requirements, and integrate with soft mobility options like walking and cycling. The authority noted that some locations will accommodate more than 10 bus routes per shelter, collectively supporting over 192 million passengers annually.

Recommended For You IndiGo passengers left in tears as massive flight cancellations cost some their jobs

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Four shelter categories

The new shelters aim to increase to reduce travel times, improve network efficiency, and increase residents' reliance on public transport.

The new shelters are designed with a modern look and equipped with a range of services to improve comfort, convenience, and safety for passengers. The project has now reached 89 per cent completion, with the remaining shelters under construction expected to serve high-traffic routes.

RTA has categorised the shelters into four types based on daily passenger usage:



Primary stop: Over 750 passengers per day

Secondary stop: Between 250 and 750 passengers per day

Basic stop: Between 100 and 250 passengers per day Boarding and alighting stop: Fewer than 100 passengers per day

A designated portion of the primary shelters has been allocated as an air-conditioned area, alongside shaded outdoor seating and advertising spaces. The shelters also feature an information display screen showing the bus network map, schedules, headways, and other key information relevant to passengers.

“The new shelters represent a pivotal step in RTA's efforts to develop an integrated urban environment that encourages residents and visitors to use public transport, improves quality of life, and promotes comfort and well-being. RTA is committed to providing modern, comfortable, and safe facilities that enhance the appeal of the bus network and meet the needs of Dubai's growing population and urban expansion," said Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.

He added that the shelters are part of Dubai's long-term vision to provide safe, modern, and accessible public transport options that meet the needs of a growing urban population.

“We were keen to ensure that the new shelters combine modern and aesthetic design with services that guarantee a better mobility experience, thereby reinforcing public confidence in the public transport network and supporting sustainability objectives, including emissions reduction. The shelters serve many bus routes, with some accommodating more than ten routes per shelter, which enhances network efficiency, reduces travel times, and increases reliance on public transport.”