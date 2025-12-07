Sri Lanka Recovers From Cyclone Ditwah, Welcomes Indian Tourists Back

Sri Lanka Recovers, Welcomes Indian Tourists

India's Humanitarian Assistance in Full Swing

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said on Sunday that after the Cyclone Ditwah havoc, Sri Lanka is rising stronger and looks forward to welcoming Indian tourists. The High Commission said that key routes are now accessible. In a post on X, it said, "Sri Lanka is rising stronger and looks forward to welcoming Indian tourists, who make up the largest number of visitors to the island. Key roads and routes are now accessible, making travel across the island easier for visitors."

Operation Sagar Bandhu: Relief Operations Continue

As India's rescue and relief efforts continue in full swing in Sri Lanka, the Indian Army shared that its field hospital has treated over 1250 people, conducted major emergency surgeries and inducted three Bailey Bridges to accelerate relief efforts and support restoration of critical connectivity in the wake of the destruction caused by Cyclone Ditwah. In a post on X, the ADGPI said, "Update on Indian Army's Humanitarian Assistance to Sri Lanka- The Indian Army's Field Hospital has treated over 1,250 people so far, including five major emergency surgeries; three Bailey Bridges have been inducted into Sri Lanka. In coordination with the Sri Lankan administration, suitable locations have been identified for their construction to accelerate relief efforts and support restoration of critical connectivity and Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, visited the Field Hospital and interacted with the medical team. He thanked India for the swift response and its efforts in delivering critical medical care to affected communities."

Earlier on Saturday, in a post on X, Randhir Jaiswal, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of India, wrote, "Operation Sagar Bandhu: Relief operations continue! The 4th C17 aircraft, third one carrying Bailey Bridge units arrived in Colombo today. It had about 55 tonnes of Bailey Bridge stores, a JCB and 13 personnel from Engineer Corps."

As India continues to deploy critical support equipment, its medical assistance on the ground has also expanded. (ANI)

