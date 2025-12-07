403
Kuwait Participates In Poland Charity Bazaar To Aid Needy Children
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait Embassy in Poland on Sunday took part in an international charity bazaar sponsored by Polish First Lady Marta Nawrocka, an initiative the Kuwaiti diplomatic mission said was an effort to reinforce the principle of humanitarian work.
The event encapsulates the virtues of volunteerism and "humanitarian giving," Kuwait's ambassador to Warsaw Saad Al-Mehaini said in a statement, citing the embassy's participation as a testament to Kuwait's "prolific legacy" in the humanitarian arena, he added.
Kuwait's pavilion at the bazaar showcased a diverse range of homemade products, running the gamut from food and clothing to jewelry, in an event routinely organized to shore up aid for impoverished children around the globe. (end)
aa
aa
