Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Participates In Poland Charity Bazaar To Aid Needy Children

Kuwait Participates In Poland Charity Bazaar To Aid Needy Children


2025-12-07 10:04:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait Embassy in Poland on Sunday took part in an international charity bazaar sponsored by Polish First Lady Marta Nawrocka, an initiative the Kuwaiti diplomatic mission said was an effort to reinforce the principle of humanitarian work.
The event encapsulates the virtues of volunteerism and "humanitarian giving," Kuwait's ambassador to Warsaw Saad Al-Mehaini said in a statement, citing the embassy's participation as a testament to Kuwait's "prolific legacy" in the humanitarian arena, he added.
Kuwait's pavilion at the bazaar showcased a diverse range of homemade products, running the gamut from food and clothing to jewelry, in an event routinely organized to shore up aid for impoverished children around the globe. (end)
aa


MENAFN07122025000071011013ID1110448501



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search