Kuwait Arrests 9 Suspects, Seizes Large Quantities Of Narcotics
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior announced on Sunday the arrest of nine suspects of various nationalities found in possession of assorted narcotics and psychotropic substances during a series of security operations targeting multiple locations.
In a press statement, the ministry said that inspection and raid operations conducted by the General Department of Anti-Drug Trafficking and the Al-Ahmadi Criminal Investigation Department resulted in the seizure of approximately 341 grams of methamphetamine (shabu), around 9,000 Lyrica pills, and nearly 3,000 Captagon tablets.
The ministry added that authorities also confiscated roughly 6 kilograms of chemical drugs, about 3.25 kilograms of marijuana, around 20 grams of heroin, 75 grams of hashish, a rolled cigarette, five bottles of hashish oil used for electronic cigarettes, and three precision scales used for weighing narcotics. Around 400 Kuwaiti dinars-suspected proceeds from drug trafficking-were recovered.
All suspects and seized items were referred to the competent authorities to take the necessary legal action. The ministry reaffirmed its continued efforts to pursue drug traffickers and distributors through ongoing security campaigns. (end)
