Sara Ali Khan Wishes To Go Back To 2017 As 'Kedarnath' Clocks 7

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) It has been 7 years since Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in "Kedarnath".

As the project clocked 7 years on Sunday, Sara treated the fans with some unseen photos from the shoot diaries with her first co-star, Sushant, who passed away in 2020.

Expressing her wish to re-live those precious memories, Sara wrote on her Instagram handle, "7 years to Kedarnath (Teary eyes, folded hands, red heart and mending heart emojis) If only I could go back to 2017... not to change a single moment but to relive, cherish and truly appreciate every nanosecond of that magical time (sic)."

"I miss it everyday. But I really am grateful for all that it gave me and all that it taught me. And honestly everytime i go back to my favourite valley it continues to give me, teach me, love me, nurture me and remind me of all that i have been given," she added.

Sara also showed her gratitude to Sushant for introducing her to a lot of things, such as black coffee, trekking, and her obsession with the moon, among other things.

"My introduction to black coffee, the genesis of my love for trekking, the start of my moon obsession, true desire for the camera, gratitude to my audience and the realisation of my fondness for pahadi khana. Thank you Sushant for introducing me to all of this. But mostly thank you for reminding me to always be curious and always try and learn," the 'Atrangi Re' actress added.

Thanking the 'Kedarnath' team for an amazing experience of working on her first movie, Sara added, "@gattukapoor, i will always be grateful to you for this film, this journey and these memories. @kanika.d thank you for creating a world that i didn't realise would become such an integral and sacred part of my world even today. @jehanhanda thank you being a genuine brother across all these years. 2017- (Infinity emoji)."

She concluded the note with, "Jai Bholenath" (Folded hands and evil eye emojis).