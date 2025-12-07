Goa Nightclub Fire: Magisterial Probe Ordered, ₹5 Lakh Ex Gratia Announced By CM Pramod Sawant

MENAFN - Live Mint) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday held a high-level meeting, announcing strict punitive measures, a magisterial probe, SOPs, and ex gratia for the kin of those who perished in a fire at Birch by Romeo Lane, a night club in North Goa's Aprora, early on Sunday.

“[The] DGP has been directed to take the strict punitive actions against the culprit, including the owner, manager of the club and those who have issued the permissions.” the Goa CM said after the meeting.

The meeting was attended by several high-ranking officials, including the Chief Secretary, the DGP and IGP, the state's Secretary, Revenue Collector and North SP.

Commenting on steps to be taken going forward, Sawant said,“I have taken the decision to conduct the Magistral Inquiry through the committee comprising of the District Magistrate, SP South, Deputy Director of Fire and Emergency Services, Director Forensics regarding the procedural lapses that resulted in the mischief and to submit the report to the government within a week."

“An SOP has been framed by this committee for all such establishments to ensure such incidents shall not be repeated in future. The advisory issued by SDMA for all clubs, restaurants and other commercial establishments wherein the likelihood of significant footfall is there to ensure and operate with valid permissions and adequate safety provisions,” he added.

“The ex-gratia amount of ₹5 lakhs will be provided to the next of kin of the deceased, and ₹50,000 for the injured will be sanctioned through the SDRF fund," Sawant further said.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates).