403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Stresses Strong Alliance with US
(MENAFN) The United States continues to be the European Union’s most significant partner, even after Washington released a new national security strategy that sharply critiques Western Europe, according to the EU’s foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas.
Addressing the Doha Forum in Qatar on Saturday, Kallas commented on the recently unveiled US National Security Strategy.
The 33-page report, published by the White House on Friday, warns that Europe is at risk of “civilizational erasure” due to its present political and cultural trajectory.
The strategy further censures European governments for exhibiting a “lack of self-confidence” and holding “unrealistic expectations” concerning the conflict in Ukraine.
While recognizing the document’s critical stance, Kallas noted that several observations were legitimate. “Of course, there's a lot of criticism, but I think some of it is also true,” she stated. She emphasized that despite differences, “We are the biggest allies, and we should stick together.”
“The US is still our biggest ally,” Kallas reiterated.
Tensions between the United States and the European Union have escalated since President Donald Trump returned to office in January 2025.
Relations were further strained when the US imposed tariffs on European steel, aluminum, and other goods, with Washington accusing the EU of enforcing unfair trade barriers.
Addressing the Doha Forum in Qatar on Saturday, Kallas commented on the recently unveiled US National Security Strategy.
The 33-page report, published by the White House on Friday, warns that Europe is at risk of “civilizational erasure” due to its present political and cultural trajectory.
The strategy further censures European governments for exhibiting a “lack of self-confidence” and holding “unrealistic expectations” concerning the conflict in Ukraine.
While recognizing the document’s critical stance, Kallas noted that several observations were legitimate. “Of course, there's a lot of criticism, but I think some of it is also true,” she stated. She emphasized that despite differences, “We are the biggest allies, and we should stick together.”
“The US is still our biggest ally,” Kallas reiterated.
Tensions between the United States and the European Union have escalated since President Donald Trump returned to office in January 2025.
Relations were further strained when the US imposed tariffs on European steel, aluminum, and other goods, with Washington accusing the EU of enforcing unfair trade barriers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment