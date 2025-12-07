403
Netanyahu, Trump to discuss second phase of Gaza ceasefire agreement
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he will meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House later this month to talk over the second stage of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, according to reports.
“I think we'll be having very important conversations in the end of the month on how to ensure that this second stage is achieved,” Netanyahu said during a joint press briefing in west Jerusalem with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
He added, “We, very shortly, expect to move into the second phase, which is more difficult, or equally difficult, than the first phase of the ceasefire,” following the return of the final Israeli hostage from the Gaza Strip.
According to reports, Hamas has confirmed it handed over all 20 Israeli hostages who were alive and returned the remains of the 28 who were killed.
The ceasefire, brokered by Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar with US support, has been in effect in Gaza since October 10. The first phase of the deal involved releasing Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, as well as plans for rebuilding Gaza and establishing a new governing framework without Hamas.
Netanyahu also addressed his legal situation, stating that he would not leave politics even if he were granted a presidential pardon from corruption charges. Last week, he submitted a formal request for clemency to the Israeli president regarding long-standing corruption allegations.
Reports indicate that the opposition has called on the president to make any pardon conditional on Netanyahu’s exit from politics, arguing that the request implies guilt. Netanyahu has repeatedly denied the corruption charges, which relate to cases designated 1000, 2000, and 4000, and began formal interrogations in January.
In addition, Netanyahu faces accusations of war crimes and crimes against humanity. The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for him and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 over alleged atrocities in Gaza, where more than 70,000 civilians, mostly women and children, have reportedly died since October 2023.
