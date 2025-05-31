Ministry Of Awqaf, Saudi German Hospital Cooperate To Provide Comprehensive Healthcare In Hajj

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs confirmed that the Qatari Hajj mission has intensified its efforts to provide comprehensive healthcare for pilgrims from the moment of their departure until their safe return.

This is being achieved through the deployment of all available resources and modern medical services, the provision of qualified Qatari medical teams working around the clock, and cooperation with the Saudi German Hospital in Mecca.

The medical unit of the Qatari Hajj mission held a coordination meeting with the accompanying medical staff, including doctors, paramedics, pharmacists, and nurses, as well as medical staff from the Saudi German Hospital. During the meeting, the medical action plan for the season in Mecca and the holy sites (Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah) was reviewed.

Dr. Khalid Abdul Hadi, head of the medical unit, presented the healthcare protocols approved by Hamad Medical Corporation and the Ministry of Public Health, while fully adhering to Saudi health regulations. The meeting also covered the organization of daily operations and shift schedules, as well as procedures for dealing with emergency cases, including identifying cases that require isolation or hospitalization, to ensure safe and comprehensive healthcare.

Dr. Abdul Hadi emphasized that the Qatari Hajj mission places the highest priority on the safety of pilgrims. Elite teams of physicians specializing in inpatient care, emergency medicine, and infectious diseases, along with male and female nurses, pharmacists, and paramedics, have been mobilized to accompany pilgrims and provide top-quality medical services throughout the Hajj period.

He highlighted that medical clinics for men and women have been established in Mecca according to the highest standards, including rooms for isolation, hospitalization, and observation.

The mission has also set up fully equipped clinics in Mina and Arafat, in addition to pharmacies, examination rooms, and emergency departments.

An ambulance equipped with the latest medical specifications is also available to ensure rapid response to critical cases during movement, including the journey from Arafat to Muzdalifah and during the stoning of the Jamarat.

Regarding the new partnership with the Saudi German Hospital in Mecca, Dr. Abdul Hadi explained that this step aims to strengthen the medical support system for Qatari pilgrims. He noted that the hospital is one of the most prominent healthcare institutions in the Kingdom, known for its reputable treatment services.

It will prioritize emergency cases involving Qatari pilgrims and its specialized medical staff will support the mission's medical teams at the designated sites this year.

He explained that this cooperation is intended to ensure 24/7 reception of emergency cases and to provide the highest levels of healthcare, wishing safety and wellness for all pilgrims from the State of Qatar.

It is worth noting that the Saudi German Hospital in Mecca has 300 operational beds and is equipped with the latest medical devices. It includes comprehensive departments for intensive care and all major specialties available around the clock.

Its emergency department is staffed with specialized consultants and is considered one of the strongest emergency departments in the region. The hospital is officially accredited by the Saudi Ministry of Health and the Saudi Red Crescent Authority.