Tripura CM Manik Saha: Golf A Catalyst For Tourism, Business Growth

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who attended the Tripura Open Golf Tournament, organised at Shalbagan as part of the Bharat Golf Mahotsav GFI Tour 2025 on Sunday, said that introducing golf in the state would be a significant catalyst for tourism and business growth.

Sports minister Tinku Roy, Aloke Kumar Chakraborty, IG, BSF, President, Tusker Golf Club, Aryavir Arya, General Secretary, GFL, Devid Debbarma, President, TGA, Biswendu Bhattacharjee, Vice President, TGA, were also present at the Open Golf Tournament.

A National-Level Event for Tripura

CM Manik Saha said that this initiative will help showcase Tripura to the rest of the country and the world, bringing greater recognition to the state.

According to the government, the Tripura Open Golf Tournament, organised at Shalbagan as part of the Bharat Golf Mahotsav GFI Tour 2025, is an 'inspiring' joint initiative of the Tripura Golf Association and the TUSKER BSF Golf Club.

CM Saha said it is truly a matter of happiness that a national-level golf event will be organised here. "Many golfers were supposed to arrive here, but due to flight issues, many couldn't come. However, some of them have arrived. When Sports Minister Tinku Roy received the information, he extended his support and said that such events should indeed be held," he said.

Milestone for Tourism and Economic Growth

The Chief Minister also said that this venue was developed in a very short time and that arrangements were made for all necessary facilities required for playing golf.

"This will be a milestone in the history of Tripura, as golf will now be played here. With this, tourism will increase, more people from outside will come, employment opportunities will be generated, and business will grow. A five-star hotel is also coming up, and because of this, Tripura will become known across the country and the world," said CM Manik Saha.

Future of Sports in the State

He further said that they have first focused on establishing golf here, and more initiatives will be taken in the coming days.

"We are performing well in sports, which is one of our priority sectors. The way youths will get involved will help us move towards creating a 'Nasha Mukt' (Addiction-Free) Tripura," he added. (ANI)

