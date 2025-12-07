Goa Restaurant Fire: All Responsible Will Be Held, Says MLA Lobo

MLA Michael Lobo Assures Action, Questions License

BJP MLA Michael Lobo responded to the horrific fire incident at a restaurant in North Goa's Arpora, affirming that all those responsible will be held. He further criticised the Panchayat for providing a Club cum-Restaurant license. "The people of Goa are shocked. Such an incident never took place in Goa. Twenty-five people lost their lives, including three women. The police are conducting an investigation, and action will be taken against those responsible... The Panchayat has given the license of a 'Club', but in Calungate, no license for a 'Club' is given to anyone. License for 'Restaurant' is given..." Lobo stated.

"This is the first time I am seeing that someone has got the license for Club cum-Restaurant... Police are in the right direction, and those responsible will be booked because 25 lives have been lost..." he added.

CM Announces Ex-Gratia, Confirms Arrests

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the victims' kin, who lost their lives in the deadly fire at a restaurant-club in North Goa's Arpora. He said that Rs 50,000 each will be given to those injured in the mishap. Sawant also confirmed that four people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Addressing a press conference here, CM Sawant said that a team comprising police personnel and health authorities has been constituted to transport the deceased to their respective homes. The Goa CM informed that the government will ensure that disciplinary action is taken against the culprit.

"The ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakhs will be provided to the next of kin of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 for the injured will be sanctioned through the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) fund. The government shall provide complete assistance for the transportation of the deceased to their homes. A dedicated team comprising the SDM, Police and Health Authorities have been constituted for the same. I also directed the Chief Secretary and the DGP to take disciplinary actions," Sawant said.

Victims and Emergency Response

At least 25 people lost their lives in the late-night blaze on Sunday, with four of them identified as tourists and fourteen others as staff members. The emergency teams rushed to the spot, and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while authorities worked through the night to bring the situation under control.

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased in the fire mishap in Arpora, Goa. The injured will be given Rs 50,000 from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)