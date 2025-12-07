403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hungary's Orban Set for Talks with Erdogan in Türkiye
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will arrive in Türkiye on Monday with a senior governmental delegation for high-stakes diplomatic discussions, Turkish officials confirmed Sunday.
The visit follows a formal invitation extended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish communications director Burhanettin Duran announced via the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
Orban's trip centers on the seventh session of the Türkiye-Hungary High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, Duran stated.
Leaders from both nations will examine every dimension of their upgraded strategic partnership while sharing perspectives on pressing regional and international matters, Duran said.
Multiple accords are anticipated to receive signatures, reinforcing the legal framework underpinning bilateral ties between Ankara and Budapest, he added.
The upcoming meeting underscores the deepening relationship between the two countries, with both governments seeking to expand cooperation across diplomatic, economic, and strategic sectors.
The visit follows a formal invitation extended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish communications director Burhanettin Duran announced via the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
Orban's trip centers on the seventh session of the Türkiye-Hungary High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, Duran stated.
Leaders from both nations will examine every dimension of their upgraded strategic partnership while sharing perspectives on pressing regional and international matters, Duran said.
Multiple accords are anticipated to receive signatures, reinforcing the legal framework underpinning bilateral ties between Ankara and Budapest, he added.
The upcoming meeting underscores the deepening relationship between the two countries, with both governments seeking to expand cooperation across diplomatic, economic, and strategic sectors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment