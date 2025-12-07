403
TRT International Summit Addresses Online Dangers on Children
(MENAFN) The TRT International Children’s Media Summit commenced on Saturday in Istanbul, gathering policymakers, media executives, and specialists to discuss the challenges and duties associated with children’s engagement with digital media in an increasingly connected world.
During the opening session, Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan highlighted that adults hold the primary responsibility for the digital spaces that children navigate.
“We built this digital world. We laid its foundations. Therefore, we cannot stand by and watch new generations get lost in it,” she remarked, stressing the need for active adult involvement.
Erdogan raised concerns about privacy issues, prolonged screen exposure, and the influential role of parents in guiding children’s online behaviors.
She noted that “as long as adults’ heads are bent toward screens, children will not choose a different path.”
In addition, she revealed that she had signed the Digital Child Rights Convention, urging other stakeholders to do the same.
She emphasized, “We cannot leave our children alone in the unsafe streets of the digital world,” and mentioned that upcoming regulations will include new social media policies for minors under the age of 15.
