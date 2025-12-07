403
Orban to pay visit to Turkey on Monday
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, accompanied by senior officials, is set to travel to Türkiye on Monday, according to official statements. The visit, extended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will include participation in the seventh meeting of the Türkiye-Hungary High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.
Officials stated that the discussions will cover all aspects of the two nations’ strengthened strategic partnership, as well as current regional and global developments. Reports indicate that several agreements are likely to be signed to further formalize and expand bilateral relations.
