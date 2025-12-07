403
Trump Reports 94 Percent Drop in Sea Drug Traffic
(MENAFN) In a bold declaration Saturday evening, President Donald Trump announced that maritime drug smuggling into the United States has plummeted by 94%, while unveiling plans to extend aggressive interdiction tactics to land-based trafficking routes.
Speaking at the State Department's Kennedy Center honors medal presentation dinner in the nation's capital, Trump questioned the resolve of remaining smugglers. "I'm trying to figure out who the other 6% is, because frankly, I think ... they got to be the bravest people," he said, referencing those still attempting seaborne drug deliveries.
The president indicated that ground operations would mirror the naval campaign's approach. "We know every route, we know every house, we know where they live. We know everything about them," Trump stated.
However, detractors argue the president frequently inflates or fabricates statistics to enhance his public image.
Characterizing narcotics trafficking as "like a terrible war," Trump claimed approximately 300,000 Americans perished from illicit substances in the previous year, pledging to prevent such losses going forward.
Since September, U.S. forces have conducted no fewer than 22 military strikes targeting suspected drug-running vessels in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean, resulting in at least 87 fatalities. Congressional lawmakers have raised serious concerns regarding both the operational effectiveness and legal authority for these attacks, noting the administration has failed to provide proof that targeted boats actually contained narcotics, with those killed receiving no opportunity to establish their innocence.
Kennedy Center Recognition Ceremony
Earlier Saturday, Trump presented gold medallions to actor-filmmaker Sylvester Stallone, rock band Kiss members, disco legend Gloria Gaynor, performer Michael Crawford, and country artist George Strait.
The State Department conducts the yearly Kennedy Center Honors Medallion Ceremony, celebrating individuals whose lifetime achievements have significantly shaped American performing arts.
At the dinner, Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised the honorees for elevating America's international standing and serving as exceptional ambassadors. "One of the great American exports is our culture and our talent. It inspires the world," he said.
Rubio noted that for many globally, entertainment serves as their initial encounter with the United States—through cinema, television broadcasts, musical recordings, or other formats. "They call it 'soft power,' but what it really means is the influence of our culture ... (to) people around the world," said Rubio.
Earlier this year, Trump executed a disputed takeover of the Kennedy Center, removing its board of trustees and installing loyalists. He subsequently claimed primary responsibility for selecting this year's recipients, choosing honorees aligned with his preferences.
