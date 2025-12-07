403
Turkish FM, Somalia’s president hold talks in Doha
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a discussion with Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud during the Doha Forum, according to official statements. No additional details about the topics discussed or outcomes of the meeting were released.
The Doha Forum, now in its 23rd year, began on Saturday in Qatar’s capital with the theme “Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress.” The two-day gathering assembled global leaders and officials, including Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, as stated by reports.
