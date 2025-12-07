403
57 Attacks Committed Against Journalists by Israel in November
(MENAFN) Palestinian media workers faced a surge of targeted violence throughout November, with occupation forces and unauthorized settlers perpetrating 57 documented attacks across the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) revealed Saturday.
The syndicate characterized these incidents as evidence of "continued systematic escalation aimed at preventing media crews from carrying out their professional duties."
According to findings released by the organization's Committee on Press Freedoms, the violations represented "dangerous patterns directly targeting journalistic work and endangering journalists' lives."
Field reporters in Tulkarem and Gaza sustained injuries from live rounds and plastic projectiles while covering events on the ground, the findings confirmed.
Unauthorized Israeli settlers executed a significant portion of the brutal attacks documented throughout the West Bank's various regions, the findings showed. These individuals carried out 22 separate assaults on media professionals, encompassing prevented news coverage, pursuit of reporters, physical beatings with wooden implements, stone-throwing incidents, and threatening displays of firearms.
Additional documentation revealed 16 incidents involving detention and obstruction of reporting activities, six instances of direct bodily harm, four cases where broadcasting equipment was seized and recorded content forcibly erased, plus two situations where weapons were aimed straight at journalists.
Authorities recorded two episodes of vehicle destruction and confiscation, alongside one reporter's formal arrest, one residential property invasion, and one journalist summoned to legal proceedings.
Mohammed al-Lahham, head of the Press Freedoms Committee at the PJS, stated the statistics "reflect a clear policy aimed at silencing Palestinian journalists."
He urged heightened global pressure on Israel to halt ongoing assaults and establish international safeguards for Palestinian media personnel.
Since October 2023, Israel has killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 171,000 others in Gaza in a two-year war that came to a halt under a ceasefire deal on Oct. 10.
Military operations and unauthorized settler violence in the occupied territory have claimed at least 1,088 Palestinian lives and wounded 10,700 additional individuals since October 2023. Authorities have also detained over 20,500 people.
Since October 2023, Israel has killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 171,000 others in Gaza in a two-year war that came to a halt under a ceasefire deal on Oct. 10.
Military operations and unauthorized settler violence in the occupied territory have claimed at least 1,088 Palestinian lives and wounded 10,700 additional individuals since October 2023. Authorities have also detained over 20,500 people.
