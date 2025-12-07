Prime Minister Meets Maltese Deputy Prime Minister And Minister For Foreign Affairs
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Sunday with HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of the Republic of Malta, Dr. Ian Borg.
The meeting took place on the margins of the 23rd Doha Forum 2025.
The meeting underscored efforts to strengthen and advance bilateral cooperation, with both sides exchanging views on the Forum's agenda and other subjects of mutual interest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment