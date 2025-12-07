Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Prime Minister Meets Maltese Deputy Prime Minister And Minister For Foreign Affairs

Prime Minister Meets Maltese Deputy Prime Minister And Minister For Foreign Affairs


2025-12-07 08:02:05
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Sunday with HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of the Republic of Malta, Dr. Ian Borg.

The meeting took place on the margins of the 23rd Doha Forum 2025.

The meeting underscored efforts to strengthen and advance bilateral cooperation, with both sides exchanging views on the Forum's agenda and other subjects of mutual interest.

MENAFN07122025000063011010ID1110448227



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search