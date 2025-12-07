ASE Trading At JD6.5M, Up 0.14%

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) posted total trading of JD6.5 million on Sunday, with 2.8 million shares traded through 2,413 transactions.The ASE General Index closed at 3,427 points, up 0.14%, against the previous session.The financial and services sector indices increased by 0.18 percent and 0.15 percent, respectively, while the industrial sector index declined by 0.12 percent.Out of 93 companies whose shares were traded, 24 gained and 37 declined, compared with their previous closing prices.

