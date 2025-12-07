Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hungarian Premier Announces Business Delegation Visit to Russia

2025-12-07 07:05:01
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared on Saturday that a substantial business delegation will be heading to Russia.

"A huge business delegation will be traveling to Moscow in early December exclusively to discuss economic issues," Orban stated during an interview with a broadcaster at an event in central Hungary.

The prime minister explained that Hungary is in talks with Russia regarding the framework for strategic and economic collaboration once the sanctions related to Ukraine are lifted.

Late last month, Orban held a nearly four-hour meeting in Moscow with President Vladimir Putin.

The discussions focused on bilateral ties and the situation in Ukraine. Orban described the meeting as "successful" and called for the swift commencement of high-level negotiations between Russia and Europe.

Since the onset of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, Western nations have intensified economic pressure on Moscow through 19 rounds of sanctions.

Russia has consistently criticized these unilateral measures, deeming them illegal, and recently described them as “a double-edged sword.”

