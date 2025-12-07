Defense Forces Сlear Urban Areas Of Pokrovsk From Russian Forces

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Operation Task Force "East" on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

In Myrnohrad, Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines and eliminating enemy forces on the city's approaches.

Additional logistical routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organized to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of all necessary supplies to Ukrainian units.

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the area of responsibility of the Operation Task Force "East" repelled 82 Russian assaults over the past day.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 45 assault actions by the aggressor toward Nove Shakhove, Novopavlivka, and in the areas of Hryshyne, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Dachne.

Over the past day in the Pokrovsk sector, a total of 110 enemy combatants were neutralized, including 83 killed. Ukrainian troops also destroyed seven vehicles and special equipment, a motorcycle, 26 UAVs, as well as striking an artillery system and 12 shelters used by the Russian Armed Forces for personnel.

Overall, the enemy continues to sustain the heaviest losses in the area controlled by the Operation Task Force "East"; 431 enemy combatants were eliminated over the past day.

A total of 983 UAVs of various types and 66 other weapons and equipment units were also destroyed, including one tank.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces struck 46 Russian UAV crews.

Rocket Forces and Artillery carried out 1,094 fire missions.

Russians strike energy facilities in Poltava and Chernihiv regions

As reported by Ukrinform, the 67th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the clearing of the village of Tykhe in the Dnipropetrovsk region of Russian forces.

Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here.