Europe Confronts Potential “Civilizational Erasure,” U.S. Warns
(MENAFN) The Trump administration has issued a stark assessment of Europe's future, cautioning that the continent risks becoming "unrecognizable in 20 years or less" as leaders embrace censorship, suppress dissent, and accommodate unprecedented migration levels.
US President Donald Trump's newly released National Security Strategy, unveiled Friday, declares that while the EU confronts alarming economic deterioration, its cultural and political disintegration represents an even graver danger.
The sweeping policy blueprint identifies EU-endorsed migration frameworks, political opposition crackdowns, speech restrictions, plummeting fertility rates, and "loss of national identities and self-confidence" as driving forces behind potential "civilizational erasure."
According to the document, numerous European governments are "doubling down on their present path," whereas Washington seeks Europe "to remain European" and reject "regulatory suffocation"—an apparent critique of America's confrontation with the EU over stringent digital market regulations that Washington alleges discriminate against US-based technology corporations including Microsoft, Google, and Meta.
Among Washington's primary objectives is "cultivating resistance to Europe's current trajectory within European nations," the strategy states.
Trump's framework highlights the emergence of "patriotic European parties" as offering "cause for great optimism," referencing expanding continent-wide backing for right-wing Euroskeptic movements advocating stringent immigration controls.
The policy paper declares that "the era of mass migration is over." It contends massive population inflows have depleted resources, escalated violence, and eroded social cohesion, noting Washington pursues a global order where sovereign nations "work together to stop rather than manage" migration currents.
The strategy arrives alongside Trump's campaign pressuring European NATO members to increase defense expenditures. He previously threatened to withhold protection for "delinquent" nations during attacks if they ignore his requirements. During a summit this year, the alliance ratified proposals advancing toward collective defense spending reaching 5% of GDP—substantially exceeding NATO's established 2% threshold.
