Japan, China Clash Over Fighter Jet Radar Incidents
(MENAFN) Japan’s Prime Minister Takaichi on Sunday urged China to "prevent recurrence of radar lock on Japanese jets," as both nations presented conflicting accounts regarding recent encounters between their military aircraft, a news agency reported.
Earlier in the day, Japan claimed that Chinese fighter jets had directed their fire-control radar at Japanese F-15 planes in two separate episodes over international waters.
The incidents took place over waters southeast of Okinawa on Saturday, according to Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi in a statement on the US social media platform X.
Koizumi explained that the J-15 aircraft, launched from China’s aircraft carrier Liaoning, had "intermittently" locked onto two Japanese jets during the separate incidents.
He described the actions as "dangerous" and stated that Tokyo had lodged a "strong protest" with Beijing, warning against the repetition of such alleged episodes. He added that no injuries or damage occurred during the encounters.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, Wang Xuemeng, claimed that the Liaoning carrier group had been conducting routine fighter jet exercises east of the Miyako Strait.
As reported by a media outlet, Wang said that during the drills, Japanese military aircraft “repeatedly approached the PLA Navy’s training sea and airspace and made harassment, seriously interfering with China’s normal training activities and posing a severe threat to flight safety.”
Wang further stated, “We firmly demand that Japan immediately cease its slander and smearing, and strictly restrain its frontline operations.
The PLA Navy will take necessary measures in accordance with the law to resolutely safeguard its own security and legitimate rights and interests.”
