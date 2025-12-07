403
Japan states Chinese jets Targeted F-15s with radar
(MENAFN) Japan on Sunday accused Chinese fighter jets of directing their fire-control radar at Japanese F-15 aircraft during two separate incidents over international waters, according to reports.
Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said the events took place on Saturday over waters southeast of Okinawa. He explained that J-15 aircraft, launched from the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning, intermittently locked onto two Japanese military planes during the engagements.
Koizumi described the actions as “dangerous” and said Tokyo had lodged a “strong protest” with Beijing, urging that such incidents not occur again. He added that no injuries or damage resulted from the encounters.
The incidents come amid heightened tensions between China and Japan following remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Nov. 7, suggesting that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could legally be considered a “survival-threatening situation,” potentially allowing Japan to “exercise the right of collective self-defense.” China responded sharply, criticizing the statement, suspending seafood imports from Japan, advising tourists against travel to Japan, and postponing a trilateral culture ministers’ meeting with Japan and South Korea.
Taiwan, which is claimed by Beijing, lies near Japan’s Yonaguni Island, adding regional sensitivity to the situation.
