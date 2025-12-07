403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KUNA Cntr Launches Training Program On Art Of Reels Production
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- KUNA Development Center on Sunday launched its training program titled "Art of Reels Production," with participants from various government sectors, including Qatar News Agency.
The program, delivered by Abdullah Al-Mushawah and running until 11 December, provides progressive training on defining reel objectives, selecting topics, understanding algorithms, mastering mobile production tools, applying hands-on content creation, and building effective short-form videos that strengthen digital presence and support commercial growth.
Established in December 1995, KUNA Development Center is considered one of the region's leading media training hubs, having delivered hundreds of specialized programs to develop media capabilities and elevate professional standards across the sector. (end)
mdm
The program, delivered by Abdullah Al-Mushawah and running until 11 December, provides progressive training on defining reel objectives, selecting topics, understanding algorithms, mastering mobile production tools, applying hands-on content creation, and building effective short-form videos that strengthen digital presence and support commercial growth.
Established in December 1995, KUNA Development Center is considered one of the region's leading media training hubs, having delivered hundreds of specialized programs to develop media capabilities and elevate professional standards across the sector. (end)
mdm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment