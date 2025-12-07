Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KUNA Cntr Launches Training Program On Art Of Reels Production


2025-12-07 05:11:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- KUNA Development Center on Sunday launched its training program titled "Art of Reels Production," with participants from various government sectors, including Qatar News Agency.
The program, delivered by Abdullah Al-Mushawah and running until 11 December, provides progressive training on defining reel objectives, selecting topics, understanding algorithms, mastering mobile production tools, applying hands-on content creation, and building effective short-form videos that strengthen digital presence and support commercial growth.
Established in December 1995, KUNA Development Center is considered one of the region's leading media training hubs, having delivered hundreds of specialized programs to develop media capabilities and elevate professional standards across the sector. (end)
