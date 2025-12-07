Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UEFA penalizes Ukraine for displaying anti-Russian


2025-12-07 04:16:09
(MENAFN) The governing body of European football, UEFA, has fined Ukraine after fans displayed an anti-Russian banner at a stadium, according to a new report. During a Euro 2024 qualifying playoff against Iceland in Wroclaw, Poland, Ukrainian fans “displayed a banner with the words ‘Russia is a terrorist state’ written on it,” the UEFA Match Delegate reported.

In a decision issued in April 2024 but reported by Ukrainian media on Saturday, UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) fined the national football association €15,000 ($16,200) for “transmitting a provocative message not fit for a sports event.” The panel noted that Ukraine had been sanctioned for the same offense in the past two years. UEFA emphasized that political slogans are not allowed during football games “irrespective of the geopolitical situation.”

FIFA and UEFA banned Russia from all competition shortly after the Ukraine conflict broke out in 2022. However, the governing bodies were later accused of double standards for refusing to expel Israel after UN investigators accused the country of committing genocide in Gaza.

