UN chief calls for full commitment to Lebanon truce
(MENAFN) UN Security Council President Samuel Zbogar on Saturday emphasized the importance of Lebanon’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, urging all parties to fully uphold the ceasefire agreement signed on November 27, 2024.
Speaking at a press conference after a UN Security Council delegation visit to Beirut, where officials met with Lebanese authorities and toured the Blue Line—the border marking Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon in 2000—Zbogar reiterated the council’s commitment to Lebanon’s stability and regional security. The council continues to hold regular consultations on conditions in Lebanon and along the Blue Line.
“We came to Beirut at a pivotal time for the implementation of ... the cessation of hostilities agreement of November of last year,” Zbogar said.
Recent reports suggest that Israel is preparing for a potential military escalation, citing concerns over the “growing capabilities of Hezbollah.”
Zbogar stressed, “We reaffirm the council's support for Lebanon's territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence,” and highlighted the importance of protecting peacekeepers, saying their “safety must be respected and that they must never be targeted.”
He also expressed support for the Lebanese government’s efforts to maintain a state monopoly on arms. Under pressure from the US and Israel, Lebanon decided last August to disarm Hezbollah, with the army outlining a five-phase plan to remove the group’s weapons. Hezbollah rejected the plan, calling it a “sin” and insisting on Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanese territory, which remains incomplete despite prior commitments.
The UN delegation began its visit to Lebanon on Friday, after meetings in Syria with President Joseph Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and Army Commander Rodolphe Haikal.
