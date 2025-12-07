Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Orban says Hungarian business delegation to visit Russia

2025-12-07 03:18:08
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Saturday announced that a substantial business delegation will travel to Russia to focus on economic matters.

"A huge business delegation will be traveling to Moscow in early December exclusively to discuss economic issues," Orban said during an appearance on a news channel at an event in central Hungary.

The prime minister noted that Hungary is negotiating with Russia regarding the framework for strategic and economic cooperation once sanctions related to the Ukraine conflict are lifted.

Orban’s announcement follows a nearly four-hour meeting in Moscow at the end of November with President Vladimir Putin, during which the leaders discussed bilateral relations and the situation in Ukraine. Orban described the summit as "successful" and called for the swift launch of high-level talks between Russia and Europe.

Since the outbreak of the Ukraine war in February 2022, Western nations have imposed 19 rounds of economic sanctions on Russia. Moscow has repeatedly denounced these measures as illegal and opposed them, recently describing the sanctions as “a double-edged sword.”

