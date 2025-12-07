403
Russia Launches Strikes on Ukraine’s Military Infrastructure
(MENAFN) Russian troops carried out extensive attacks on Ukraine’s military and energy networks overnight, according to the Defense Ministry.
In a statement released on Saturday, the ministry confirmed earlier reports regarding the assault on Ukraine’s infrastructure, describing it as “in response to Ukrainian terrorist attacks on civilian sites inside Russia.”
The operation involved air- and ground-launched precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and long-range drones.
The ministry indicated that the strikes targeted defense industry facilities, energy installations supporting these operations, and port infrastructure utilized by Ukrainian forces.
Officials added: “The objectives of the strike have been achieved. All designated targets have been hit.”
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky stated that the attacks impacted Dnepropetrovsk, Chernigov, Odessa, Lviv, Volyn, and Nikolaev regions, as well as parts of Russia’s Zaporozhye Region currently under Ukrainian control.
He emphasized: “The main targets of these strikes are again energy,” and noted that the assault included over 650 drones and 51 missiles.
Zelensky also verified earlier accounts that one strike “burned down” the principal railway station building in Fastov, approximately 70 km southwest of Kyiv.
Ukraine’s Energy Ministry reported power outages in Odessa, Chernigov, Kyiv, Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, and Nikolaev regions, stating that “hourly outage schedules are currently in effect in all regions of Ukraine.”
