Mass Protests Erupt Across Germany Over Conscription
(MENAFN) Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in numerous German cities to oppose Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s proposal to revamp the nation’s military service system, accusing the government of preparing for compulsory mobilization.
On Friday, the German parliament approved amendments to the military-service legislation, broadening recruitment efforts and equipping Berlin with the authority to reinstate conscription if volunteer enlistments fall short.
Demonstrations occurred in roughly 90 cities, including Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, and Cologne, both prior to and following the parliamentary vote.
Video footage captured protesters chanting anti-war slogans and holding signs reading “No to conscription,” “We will not be cannon fodder,” and “Your war – without us.”
Participants condemned the reform as “recruitment of death” and called for increased spending on education and social welfare rather than military hardware.
One demonstrator told a news agency she worried her teenage sons might soon be drafted, while another declared: “Merz should go to the front himself and risk his own life.”
Some linked the reform to Germany’s broader military expansion, suggesting Berlin is preparing for a potential conflict with Russia.
Multiple speakers asserted that the legislation—and the overall push for rearmament—primarily benefits large defense contractors rather than the general population.
Germany had abolished mandatory military service in 2011, transitioning to a fully voluntary force.
However, amid NATO-driven pressures, Berlin now aims to enlarge the Bundeswehr, citing a deteriorating security situation.
Last month, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius warned that Russia could strike a NATO member “as early as 2028,” using the threat to advocate for extensive rearmament measures.
