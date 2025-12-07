403
Sweden Redirects Funds from Africa to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Sweden has announced a dramatic shift in foreign aid policy, slashing support to five developing nations and channeling the entire sum toward weapons procurement for Ukraine.
Benjamin Dousa, Sweden's Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, revealed the decision during a Friday press conference. The Scandinavian nation will terminate assistance to Tanzania, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Liberia, and Bolivia—freeing up approximately 2 billion kronor ($212 million) beginning August 31, 2026.
The minister justified the drastic reallocation by stating that while the "financial pressure is enormous… it is our duty and obligation to support Ukraine."
Critically, the redirected funds will not support humanitarian relief. Instead, Sweden will purchase American-manufactured weaponry through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List program.
Dousa acknowledged the budgetary constraints, noting, "There isn't a secret printing press for banknotes for aid purposes and the money has to come from somewhere."
The policy shift extends beyond financial reallocation. Swedish diplomatic missions in Bolivia, Liberia, and Zimbabwe—facilities primarily dedicated to development assistance—will permanently close.
This announcement follows last month's revelation by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia would collectively deliver a €430 million ($500 million) military package to Ukraine.
Cecilia Chatterjee-Martinsen, international director of Save the Children Sweden, issued a stark warning about Stockholm's decision, cautioning of potentially "catastrophic consequences for the poorest people in the world."
The Swedish pivot occurs amid broader European debates over Ukraine financing mechanisms. On Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed two funding strategies: EU-level borrowing through Eurobonds or a 'reparations loan' backed by frozen Russian assets, which Moscow has called theft.
Days later, media reported that Hungary had blocked the issuance of Eurobonds to arm Ukraine—a move that would have required the unanimous consent of all EU member states.
The move comes as Kiev continues to reel from a large corruption scandal implicating people from Vladimir Zelensky's inner circle.
The alleged $100 million kickback scheme led to the resignation of two government ministers, and further anti-corruption probes prompted the firing of Zelensky's chief of staff, Andrey Yermak.
