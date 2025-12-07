403
Fidan warns PKK/YPG integration into Syrian forces endangers Turkey
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan sharply criticized ongoing initiatives aimed at incorporating the SDF—referred to by Ankara as the PKK/YPG under a different label—into the Syrian military structure. He argued that the group’s fundamental purpose is to threaten Türkiye.
The remarks came during a public interview session at a major international forum in Doha, where Fidan responded to questions posed by a foreign correspondent, according to general reports.
“We know that SDF, being a part of PKK, has certain elements inside SDF who are actually solely positioned to fight against Türkiye. So, just to start, we want non-Syrian elements from SDF — the elements from Iraq, Iran, and Türkiye — to immediately leave,” Fidan stated.
He underscored that developments in Syria and Iraq have direct and immediate consequences for Türkiye’s security.
“All the capacity and the units which have been positioned against Türkiye's interests and security should be abolished,” he further added.
Fidan explained that Türkiye bore immense pressure during the height of the humanitarian crisis in Syria, ultimately prompting President Erdogan to adopt an open-door policy that allowed millions fleeing violence to enter Türkiye. He noted that Iran and Russia offered strong support to Damascus, while the years 2016–2017 were particularly difficult. As international backing for the Syrian opposition diminished, he said Türkiye and another regional partner were left largely isolated while Western states shifted toward supporting the PKK.
Both Ankara and Damascus, he continued, have repeatedly expressed their expectations to the SDF, acknowledging that any final arrangement between the group and the Syrian government would ultimately be a sovereign decision. Fidan noted the complexity of the SDF’s talks with Damascus due to the scale of fighters involved and stressed that progress requires sincere intent from all sides.
He cautioned that if the SDF engages in a purely symbolic process to appear cooperative without making true concessions, neither Türkiye nor others will consider it legitimate. He also recalled his own negotiations with PKK leadership during his tenure as intelligence chief, describing a moment when both sides grew close to an agreement before the PKK pulled back amid developments in Syria.
He said: "At that time, Abdullah Ocalan was not very effective in stopping the PKK from turning away from the agreement. We are not sure. If we look at the past, the past can repeat itself again, because of exactly Syria. So that's why Syria is very critical. I believe that he can play a role. I don't know if he wants to play, or he can have leverage."
Fidan said some actors are urging Türkiye to participate in an International Stabilization Force (ISF) because they believe Ankara can provide legitimacy and help secure broader public support. He noted ongoing coordination with several Muslim and Arab nations, including Indonesia and Azerbaijan.
He emphasized that Türkiye is prepared to assist Palestine in every possible way, including contributing troops to the ISF, though he stressed that collective positions and consensus among involved parties will determine the next steps.
Fidan highlighted the necessity of US involvement and said he expects President Trump to engage directly with Israel’s leadership. "The daily violations of the ceasefire by the Israelis are indescribable at the moment. And all the indicators are showing that there is a huge risk of stopping the process at the moment," he said.
He condemned the treatment of Palestinian detainees, urging international intervention, and pointed to rising global protests and increasing international recognition of Palestine. At the same time, he warned that Prime Minister Netanyahu’s policies are causing enduring harm to Israel’s future.
Fidan reiterated that the ISF’s core responsibility is “first and foremost, to stop the war between Palestinians and the Israelis,” emphasizing that neutral forces are required to physically separate both sides along the border and halt attacks. He clarified that the ISF would not replace responsibilities assigned to Israeli security forces under the peace plan, which also features separate arrangements for policing and governing Gaza.
Once border security is established, Fidan said, wider issues inside Gaza can be addressed. He insisted on mutual non-aggression, stating that “Israel shouldn’t threaten Gaza, and Gaza in no way should threaten Israel.” He stressed restoring Gaza’s police force, reactivating Palestinian administrative bodies, and ensuring the peace committee functions properly.
Fidan cautioned against immediate disarmament, noting that “that cannot be the first thing to do in the process… we have to be realistic.” According to him, ISF units would secure the border while Palestinian authorities progressively take charge of governance and policing, supported by uninterrupted humanitarian aid. He warned that failing to rein in Israeli leadership risks mass displacement of Palestinians and stressed that the ISF’s police presence would operate independently of Hamas.
He noted that regional stakeholders—including Qatar, Egypt, Türkiye, and others within the Arab League and OIC frameworks—would enforce the peace plan and ensure no Palestinian faction strays from its terms. Fidan also mentioned ongoing communication with US officials, including a special envoy and the secretary of state, adding that Washington recognizes the urgency of the Gaza situation. He said Hamas has already fulfilled almost all requirements, with only one remaining hostage body outstanding. He also reiterated that Türkiye, Qatar, and Egypt jointly signed the Oct. 10 ceasefire and that Ankara is prepared to serve as a guarantor.
Fidan said Türkiye has engaged both Russia and Ukraine regarding attacks on civilian shipping in the Black Sea, warning that strikes on commercial routes could broaden the war geographically and alter its methods.
Addressing recent discussions about NATO’s future composition, he said internal debates about the roles of EU and non-EU members are longstanding, and Europe’s desire for an autonomous security framework stems from these debates—even though NATO already fulfills that function.
He praised Qatar’s expanding role as a global mediator and highlighted the importance of the forum in addressing pressing regional challenges, particularly those involving Palestine and Syria. Fidan also commended the deepening cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar across multiple sectors.
