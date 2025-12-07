403
Italy’s public broadcaster supports Israel’s Eurovision entry
(MENAFN) Italy’s national broadcaster RAI declared that it backs Israel’s participation in the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna and confirmed that Italy will take part as planned.
The announcement followed news that Israel’s entry had been approved for the event’s 70th edition, according to general reports. Although several nations later pulled out in protest, RAI publicly aligned itself with the decision to move forward with Israel included.
In its written statement, the broadcaster emphasized its long-term dedication to the competition: “Italy has always believed in and invested in the Eurovision Song Contest, making significant contributions to its development and international success, including financial support.”
RAI added that its involvement has grown over time, saying: “In recent years, our commitment has steadily increased, demonstrating the value we place on an event capable of bringing together different cultures in a shared celebration, the longest-running international music festival. RAI’s dedication confirms Italy’s desire to strengthen its role in promoting music, culture and entertainment on the global stage.”
Several countries—among them Slovenia, Spain, the Netherlands, and Ireland—have announced they will not compete, citing objections related to the conflict in Gaza. Iceland, according to reports, is still evaluating its position and plans further consultations.
