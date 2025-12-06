Guggenheim Abu Dhabi Architect Frank Gehry Dies At 96

Frank Gehry, whose daring and whimsical creations of leaning towers and sweeping sheets of curved metal such as the Guggenheim Museum Abu Dhabi, UAE as well as in Bilbao, Spain, made him a superstar in the world of architecture, died on Friday. He was 96.

Meaghan Lloyd, Gehry's chief of staff, confirmed his death in an email to Reuters, writing that Gehry died "earlier this morning at his home in Santa Monica after a brief respiratory illness."

Gehry's most memorable and riotous creations often looked as if they had recently collapsed in an artistic manner or were in the process of doing so. They were lauded as works of genius or reviled as self-indulgent messes.

His works were so fantastical that sometimes even he was not sure what he had wrought, as was the case with the Bilbao museum.

"You know, I went there just before the opening and looked at it and said, 'Oh, my God, what have I done to these people?'" Gehry told Vanity Fair magazine. "It took a couple of years for me to start to like it, actually."

In 2010 a panel of experts put together by Vanity Fair cited the Bilbao museum as the most important work of architecture since 1980. Eminent architect Philip Johnson called it "the greatest building of our time" and Gehry "the greatest architect we have." Still, Gehry flinched when he was called a "starchitect."

Museums, Facebook campus among notable buildings

In March 2015, Facebook's campus in Menlo Park, California, opened a massive expansion designed by Gehry, who was given instructions not to be too bold so that the facility would still fit in with its surroundings.

Gehry also opened La Fondation Louis Vuitton museum in Paris in 2014.

French billionaire Bernard Arnault paid tribute to Gehry following his passing.

"Frank Gehry - who possessed an unparalleled gift for shaping forms, pleating glass like canvas, making it dance like a silhouette - will long endure as a living source of inspiration for Louis Vuitton as well as for all the Maisons of the LVMH group," he said in a statement.

His other notable buildings included the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, the Dancing House in Prague, the Experience Music Project in Seattle and the 8 Spruce residential tower in New York.

Gehry's critics accused him of disregarding function in favor of form. His Disney Center was lambasted by various critics as "a pile of broken crockery," "a fortune cookie gone berserk," "deconstructionist trash" and "an emptied waste basket."

Gehry tried to shrug off criticism and told the New Yorker in 2007, "You kind of say, 'At least they're looking!'"

But he was not always so sanguine. While in Spain in October 2014 to accept an award Gehry was asked about criticism that his work was too showy. He raised his middle finger and said: "In this world we are living in, 98 percent of everything that is built and designed today is pure shit. There's no sense of design, no respect for humanity or for anything else. They are damn buildings and that's it."

Born in Toronto

Gehry was born Frank Owen Goldberg on February 28, 1929, in Toronto, the son of Polish Jews. He was already designing buildings and miniature cities out of scraps of wood as a child.

"That's what I remembered, years later, when I was struggling to find out what I wanted to do in life," he told the New Yorker magazine in 1977. "It made me think about architecture. It also gave me the idea that an adult could play."

After graduating from the University of Southern California, Gehry went through a restless period. He worked at a couple of Los Angeles architecture firms, began studies at the Harvard Graduate School of Design but quit without a degree, served a year in the U.S. Army and moved to Paris for a year.

By the time he returned to Los Angeles in 1962 he had changed his last name to Gehry at his wife's suggestion as a way to avoid anti-Semitism.

Won Pritzker Prize in 1989

His breakthrough project was in 1978 rebuilding his own Santa Monica home - taking a pink traditional Dutch colonial house and turning it into something fantastical with common materials such chain-link fencing, corrugated aluminum and unfinished plywood.

By the mid-1980s, Gehry was attracting international attention with buildings sheathed in stainless steel or aluminum that seemed to bend and sway, subverting the conventions of architecture.

In 1989, Gehry won the Pritzker Prize, his profession's most prestigious award. But he really hit the big time with the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, which was completed in 1997 using computer software that enabled him to build in increasingly eccentric shapes.

Gehry, who was married twice and had four children, also designed furniture, jewelry, watches, a bottle for a vodka distiller and a hat for singer Lady Gaga that looked like a tall, crumpled mass of silver fabric.