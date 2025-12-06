FIFA 2026: Panama Will Play Two Games In Toronto And Will Close Out The Tournament In New York

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Today, one of the most anticipated announcements related to the 2026 World Cup. FIFA, with the presence of football legends such as Ronaldo Nazario and Francesco Totti, as they reveal the complete schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup from Washington, D.C. The tournament will begin on June 11 with the opening match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City. The competition will conclude with the final on Sunday, July 19, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The World Cup final will be played on Sunday, July 19 at 3:00 pm local time in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

This is how Group L in Panama will be played:

England vs. Croatia on June 17 in Dallas at 3:00 pm local time.

Ghana vs. Panama on June 17 in Toronto at 7:00 pm local time.

England vs. Ghana on June 23 in Boston at 4:00 pm local time.

Panama vs. Croatia on June 23 in Toronto at 7:00 pm local time.

Panama vs. England on June 27th in East Rutherford at 5:00 pm local time.

Croatia vs. Ghana on June 27 in Philadelphia at 5:00 pm local time.

This is how Group J will be played:

Argentina vs. Algeria on June 16 in Kansas City at 8:00 pm local time.

Austria vs. Jordan on June 16 in San Francisco at 9:00 pm local time.

Argentina vs. Austria on June 22 in Dallas at 12:00 pm local time.

Jordan vs. Algeria on June 22 in San Francisco at 8:00 pm local time.

Jordan vs. Argentina on June 27 in Dallas at 9:00 pm local time.

Algeria vs. Austria on June 27 in Kansas City at 9:00 pm local time.

This is how Group H will be played:

Spain vs. Cape Verde on June 15 in Atlanta at 12:00 pm local time.

Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay on June 15 in Miami at 6:00 pm local time.

Spain vs. Saudi Arabia on June 21 in Atlanta at 12:00 pm local time.

Uruguay vs. Cape Verde on June 21 in Miami at 6:00 pm local time.

Uruguay vs. Spain on June 26 in Guadalajara at 7:00 pm local time.

Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia on June 26 in Houston at 7:00 pm local time.

This is how Group F will be played:

Netherlands vs. Japan on June 14 in Dallas at 3:00 pm local time.

Winner of UEFA Route B vs. Tunisia on June 14 in Monterrey at 10:00 pm Eastern Time.

Netherlands vs. Winner of UEFA Path B on June 20 in Houston at 12:00 pm local time.

Tunisia vs. Japan on June 20 in Monterrey at 12:00 am Eastern Time.

Tunisia vs. Netherlands on June 25 in Kansas City at 6:00 pm local time.

Japan vs. Winner of UEFA Path B on June 25 in Dallas at 6:00 pm local time.

This is how Group E will be played:

Germany vs. Curacao on June 14 in Houston at 12:00 pm local time.

Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador on June 14 in Philadelphia at 7:00 pm local time.

Germany vs. Ivory Coast on June 20 in Toronto at 4:00 pm local time.

Ecuador vs. Curacao on June 20 in Kansas City at 7:00 pm local time.

Ecuador vs. Germany on June 25 in New York at 4:00 pm local time.

Curacao vs. Ivory Coast on June 25 in Philadelphia at 4:00 pm local time.

This is how Group D will be played:

United States vs. Paraguay on June 12 in Los Angeles at 6:00 pm local time.

Australia vs. Winner of UEFA Path C on June 13 in Vancouver at 9:00 pm local time.

Winner of UEFA Route C vs. Paraguay on June 19 in San Francisco at 9:00 pm local time.

United States vs. Australia on June 19 in Seattle at 12:00 pm local time.

Winner of UEFA Route C vs. United States on June 25 in Los Angeles at 7:00 pm local time.

Paraguay vs. Australia on June 25 in San Francisco at 7:00 pm local time.

This is how Group C will be played:

Brazil vs. Morocco on June 13 in East Rutherford at 6:00 pm local time.

Haiti vs. Scotland on June 13 in Boston at 9:00 pm local time.

Brazil vs. Haiti on June 19 in Philadelphia at 9:00 pm local time.

Scotland vs. Morocco on June 19 in Boston at 6:00 pm local time.

Scotland vs. Brazil on June 24 in Miami at 6:00 pm local time.

Morocco vs. Haiti on June 24 in Atlanta at 6:00 pm local time.

This is how Group B will be played:

Canada vs. Winner of UEFA Path A on June 12 in Toronto at 3:00 pm local time.

Qatar vs. Switzerland on June 13 in San Francisco at 3:00 pm local time.

Switzerland vs. Winner of UEFA Path A on June 18 in Los Angeles at 6:00 pm local time.

Canada vs. Qatar on June 18 in Vancouver at 3:00 pm local time.

Switzerland vs. Canada on June 24 in Vancouver at 3:00 pm local time.

UEFA Route A Winner vs. Qatar on June 24 in Seattle at 3:00 pm local time.

This is How the First Day of Group A and the World Cup will be Played:

The opening match between Mexico and South Africa will be on June 11 in Mexico City at 4:00 pm Eastern Time.

On the same day, South Korea will face the winner of UEFA Path D in Guadalajara at 10:00 pm Eastern Time.

Group A will be the first to be announced and Group L the last.