System Infrastructure Software Market To Reach USD 297.18 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 7.12% Research By SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The System Infrastructure Software Market was valued at USD 161 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 297.18 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.12% during 2024-2032.

The market for system infrastructure software is expanding rapidly as companies depend more and more on cutting-edge IT solutions to improve their operational effectiveness. With 87% of firms reporting business acceleration from their usage of cloud technologies, the broad adoption of cloud computing is largely responsible for this increase.





High Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments Driving System Infrastructure Software Demand Propel Market Expansion Globally

The need for increased cost-effectiveness, scalability, and flexibility is driving the increasing use of hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures. In actuality, 94% of all businesses globally are integrating cloud computing into their operations, and 89% of businesses currently employ a multi-cloud strategy. In order to meet a variety of operational needs while maintaining business continuity, organizations are increasingly using a combination of on-premises, private, and public cloud solutions.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type, Network and System Management Segment Held the Largest Share in the Market in 2023; Security Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The Network and System Management segment dominated the System Infrastructure Software market with the highest revenue share of approximately 45% in 2023 due to the increasing complexity of IT infrastructures across industries. The Security segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 9.06% from 2024 to 2032, driven by rising cybersecurity threats and stringent regulatory requirements.

By Application, Market was Led by Data Center Infrastructure Segment in 2023; Cloud Integrations Segment to Expand with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The Data Center Infrastructure segment led the System Infrastructure Software market in 2023 with the highest revenue share of approximately 39%, driven by the rapid growth of data center operations globally. The Cloud Integrations segment is poised to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 8.87% from 2024 to 2032, as businesses increasingly adopt multi-cloud strategies.

By End-User, IT & Telecom Segment Led the Market in 2023; BFSI Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The IT & Telecom segment dominated the System Infrastructure Software market with the highest revenue share of approximately 23% in 2023, due to the expanding demand for advanced infrastructure in telecommunications and IT services. The BFSI segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 9.74% from 2024 to 2032, driven by the sector's increasing reliance on digital transformation and the need for enhanced security.

Regional Insights:

North America led the System Infrastructure Software market in 2023 with the highest revenue share of approximately 37%, primarily due to the region's strong technological infrastructure and high demand for digital transformation across industries. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 9.38% from 2024 to 2032, driven by the rapid digitalization of emerging economies and increasing infrastructure investments. Countries like China, India, and Japan are undergoing significant technological advancements, with a surge in demand for cloud computing, IoT, and 5G.

Key Players:



Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon EC2, Amazon S3)

BMC Software, Inc. (BMC Helix ITSM, BMC TrueSight)

Broadcom Inc. (CA Technologies) (CA Unified Infrastructure Management, CA Automic Automation)

Red Hat, Inc. (Red Hat Enterprise Linux, OpenShift)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) (HPE OneView, HPE Nimble Storage)

Nutanix (Nutanix Acropolis, Nutanix Prism)

SolarWinds (SolarWinds Network Performance Monitor, SolarWinds Server & Application Monitor)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (Cisco Intersight, Cisco UCS Manager)

Oracle Corporation (Oracle VM, Oracle Solaris)

TIBCO Software Inc. (TIBCO Spotfire, TIBCO Enterprise Message Service)

CA Technologies (CA Service Management, CA API Management)

Microsoft Corporation (Windows Server, Microsoft Azure)

Symantec Corporation (Symantec Endpoint Protection, Symantec Data Loss Prevention)

EMC Corporation (EMC Isilon, EMC VMAX)

