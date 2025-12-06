Nathan Mcsweeney Smashes Maiden Double Ton For Australia A Vs England

Star batter Nathan McSweeney slammed his maiden double century in First-Class (FC) cricket during the only unofficial Test match between the Australia A cricket team and the England Lions on Saturday. The 26-year-old Nathan McSweeney finished unbeaten on 222 runs off 365 balls, including 27 fours and two sixes, as the Australia A side went to stumps on Day 2 at 554/7 in reply to England Lions' 166 runs in the first innings.

A Partnership-Fueled Marathon Innings

McSweeney added 72 runs with Campbell Kellaway (71) for the second wicket partnership, before stitching a superb 135-run stand with Cooper Connolly for the third wicket. Cooper fell 12 runs short of his maiden hundred in FC cricket. Apart from McSweeney, all-rounder Beau Webster (44), who has been released from the Australia squad for the Brisbane Test against England in the Ashes, added 117 runs with the 26-year-old for the fourth wicket.

McSweeney's third 100+ partnership of the game came with pacer Xavier Bartlett, who notched up his highest FC score of 83 as Australia A ended their day on a high note with a lead of 388 runs.

McSweeney's Career at a Glance

McSweeney made his Test debut for Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against India. The 26-year-old played three Test matches, scoring 72 runs, with a highest score of 39 runs. Overall, McSweeney has played 50 FC matches, scoring 3061 runs at an average of 36.01.

Ashes Selection Implications

McSweeney's double century has put him in contention to replace struggling Usman Khawaja in the ongoing five-match Test series against England. Khawaja didn't bat in the second innings of the first Test in Perth after suffering back spasms. In place of Khawaja, Travis Head opened the innings for Australia and scored a match-winning century, helping the hosts win the first Test by eight wickets.

Khawaja was ruled out of the second Test in Brisbane against England after he failed to recover on time. Khawaja is hopeful of being fit for the third Ashes Test in Adelaide on December 17, but it remains to be seen whether the 38-year-old will be brought back in. (ANI)

