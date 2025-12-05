Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan Stepping Up Green Energy Efforts Amid Co-Working Oil And Gas

Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan Stepping Up Green Energy Efforts Amid Co-Working Oil And Gas


2025-12-05 08:05:12
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 5. Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan discussed advancing joint projects in the oil and gas sector, geological exploration, green energy development, and the chemical industry, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

These issues were addressed during a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov.

The parties also exchanged views on further expanding and deepening the Uzbek-Azerbaijani strategic partnership and alliance. They noted with satisfaction the active dialogue at all levels, the steady growth of bilateral trade, and the successful implementation of joint initiatives, including in the energy sector.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Uzbekistan exceeded $252 million in 2024, marking a 41% year-on-year increase compared to $178.7 million in 2023.

MENAFN05122025000187011040ID1110442134



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search