Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan Stepping Up Green Energy Efforts Amid Co-Working Oil And Gas

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan discussed advancing joint projects in the oil and gas sector, geological exploration, green energy development, and the chemical industry, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

These issues were addressed during a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov.

The parties also exchanged views on further expanding and deepening the Uzbek-Azerbaijani strategic partnership and alliance. They noted with satisfaction the active dialogue at all levels, the steady growth of bilateral trade, and the successful implementation of joint initiatives, including in the energy sector.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Uzbekistan exceeded $252 million in 2024, marking a 41% year-on-year increase compared to $178.7 million in 2023.