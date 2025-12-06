Ashes 2025, AUS Vs ENG: 5 Key Talking Points From Day 3 Of Pink-Ball Test At The Gabba

On Day 3 of the Ashes Pink-Ball Test, Mitchell Starc's 77 helped Australia reach 511, exposing England's bowling. Key wickets from Starc and Neser triggered a collapse, leaving England 134/6 and trailing by 44 runs, as Australia dominated the day.

Day 3 of the Ashes 2025 Pink-Ball Test was once again dominated by Australia against England at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday, December 6. The hosts put themselves in a commanding position as they are aiming for a 2-0 series lead.

After bundling out Australia for 511, England posted a total of 134/6, with skipper Ben Stokes and Will Jacks on 4 runs, and trailing by 44 runs over the hosts' first-innings total, as Australia maintained control and kept England under constant pressure heading into the penultimate day of the second Ashes Test in Brisbane.

On that note, let's take a look at key talking points from Day 3 of the Pink-Ball Test at the Gabba.

One of the talking points from Day 3 of the Pink-Ball was Mitchell Starc's lower-order batting masterclass that left England's bowling attack frustrated. The hosts witnessed tailenders adding 128 for the last three wickets, with Starc and Scott Boland adding a 75-run partnership to take Australia near the 500-run mark. However, it was Starc who stole the show with his batting brilliance.

The 35-year-old played a valiant yet brilliant innings of 77 off 141 balls, including 13 fours, and formed a crucial partnership with Boland, taking Australia past a 150-run lead before his stay at the crease was ended by Brydon Carse at 491/7. At the time of Mitchell Starc's dismissal, Australia were already at a commanding position before Boland, and Brendan Doggett added 20 runs to their partnership to help the hosts to a solid total on the board.

England's bowling were not quite up to the mark as three pacers, Brydon Carse (4/154), Ben Stokes (3/113), and Brendan Doggett (1/114) conceded over 100 runs in their respective spells, highlighting their struggle to contain Australia's lower order. The partnership between Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland left England reeling, as the visitors failed to make breakthroughs at crucial moments.

While Jofra Archer consistently hits the right line and lengths, other pacers struggled with rhythm, discipline, and control, allowing Australia batters to capitalise on loose deliveries. Moreover, sloppy fielding and missed chances added to England's woes, further enabling Australia to extend its lead and putting additional pressure on the visiting side.

Scott Boland provided a breakthrough by Ben Duckett for 15 at 48/1. Thereafter, Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope steadied England's ship. The pair was looking to build a good partnership before the close of play, until Michael Neser disrupted the plans. After Starc and Boland bowled in tandem, Neser was brought into the attack in the 18th over and dismissed Ollie Pope on the first delivery for 26 at 90/2.

Thereafter, Michael Neser put England on the back foot by removing opener Zak Crawley for 44 at 97/3 in the 22nd over, leaving the visitors in a precarious position and swinging the momentum in Australia's favour early in the second innings, prompting the visiting side to play more cautiously to avoid further fall of wickets.

Though England batters, especially Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, and Jamie Smith, were playing cautiously, Australia's bowlers were able to maintain tight lines and lengths, forcing mistakes and inducing edges. The relentless pressure from the hosts' bowling attack led to a mini-collapse, further putting England on the back foot in the second innings.

England's batting collapsed from 97/3 to 128/6, losing three wickets in 31 runs, with the dismissals of Joe Root (15), Harry Brook (15), and Jamie Smith (4), as Australia's bowlers capitalised on loose shots and mounting pressure, leaving England in deep trouble and were trailing by 49 runs.

The tailenders' contribution in the lower-order and bowlers' disciplined spells combined to give Australia a significant advantage. The day belonged to Mitchell Starc, who scored a crucial 77 but also picked up two wickets, highlighting a complete all-round performance that put England under immense pressure in their second innings.

Scott Boland's defiant 21-run innings and two wickets, and Michael Neser's two crucial breakthroughs, further strengthened Australia's dominance in the Pink-Ball Test, ensuring the hosts maintained control and kept England on the back foot throughout Day 3. The collective effort from batters and bowlers were key to building a commanding lead, shifting the momentum in Australia's favour, as they aim for a 2-0 series lead.