Time To Fight Those Trampling Constitutional Values: Maha Congress

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal on Saturday said the time is opportune to fight the forces which are trampling and opposing the constitutional values and strengthen resolve to build the India envisioned by the Constitution.

“The Constitution given to the nation by Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of India's Constitution, continues to guide the country like a beacon. However, certain forces opposing these constitutional values are beginning to rise. Fighting these forces is inevitable, and to strengthen our resolve to build the India envisioned by the Constitution,” Sapkal told media persons after paying tributes to the Bharat Ratna BR Ambedkar on the occasion of the Mahaparinirvan Diwas at Chaityabhoomi.

He further added that slavery and exploitation were deep-rooted stains on global social systems.

“Among the great leaders who broke these chains and called for social justice, equality, and fraternity, Babasaheb Ambedkar stands tall,” he said.

He said that Ambedkar fought a long battle for the deprived, oppressed, and exploited and sowed the seeds of equality in society-values that he embodied through the Indian Constitution.

On the growing demand to name a Metro station after Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sapkal said that only the names of industrialists who donate money to the government via electoral bonds end up on metro stations, as seen with Siddhivinayak, Mahalaxmi, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus metro stations.

“Though the demand is justified, it appears unlikely that the BJP government will agree. Places connected to the legacy of great personalities should carry their names, but the BJP is pushing its own agenda. Even the demand to name the Navi Mumbai airport after the son of the soil, D B Patil, is valid, but they are instead calling it NM Airport-Narendra Modi Airport,” he remarked.

Commenting on the delay in the Indu Mill Memorial of Ambedkar, Sapkal alleged that the BJP government prioritises only those projects that yield significant profits.

“The Samruddhi Highway and Shaktipeeth Highway are examples. The Shaktipeeth highway is being pushed to benefit one particular industrialist through access to mining in Central India. The memorials of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Arabian Sea and of Babasaheb Ambedkar at Indu Mill are being deliberately delayed. The BJP stands against the great leaders. Which promises made by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have ever been fulfilled? Why should anyone trust his assurances regarding the Indu Mill memorial?” he asked.