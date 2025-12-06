Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EBU allows Israel to participate in 2026 Eurovision


2025-12-06 05:05:22
(MENAFN) The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has confirmed that Israel will be allowed to take part in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, a decision that has sparked mixed reactions across Europe. While several national broadcasters have chosen to boycott the event, others have expressed support for the ruling.

Broadcasters from Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, and Slovenia have all announced that they will not participate in the upcoming competition after the EBU approved the inclusion of Israeli broadcaster.

A spokesperson for the British broadcaster expressed support for the decision, stating, "We support the collective decision made by members of the EBU. This is about enforcing the rules of the EBU and being inclusive."

The ruling has drawn criticism from some politicians. One independent lawmaker stated, "Boycott Eurovision for platforming genocide." Another legislator added, "we cannot have 'business as usual' with Israel, a genocidal apartheid state," urging that, "The UK must follow Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands and Slovenia’s lead and boycott Eurovision."

At the EBU General Assembly held in Geneva, a majority of member organizations voted in favor of allowing the Israeli broadcaster to compete in the next contest, which will take place in Vienna, Austria.

Following this decision, Spain’s national broadcaster announced it would neither participate in nor air the Eurovision contest in 2026, criticizing Israel for allegedly using the competition for “political purposes” and claiming political interference.

The Dutch broadcaster also confirmed its withdrawal, highlighting that Israel's involvement, alongside the humanitarian situation in Gaza and press restrictions, was inconsistent with its organizational values.

Similarly, Ireland’s broadcaster cited the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and attacks on journalists as reasons for refusing to participate or broadcast the contest.

Slovenia’s national broadcaster echoed the decision. Chairwoman Natalija Gorscak said, "Our message is: we will not participate in the ESC if Israel is there — on behalf of the 20,000 children who died in Gaza."

