US Envoy predicts resolution of Key issues with Turkey
(MENAFN) US Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack expressed optimism on Friday that outstanding issues between Washington and Ankara could be resolved within four to six months, describing the bilateral relationship as strong and stable.
Speaking at a Milken Institute conference in the UAE, Barrack emphasized the close personal rapport between US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, calling it an “exceptional bond” that has strengthened the partnership.
He highlighted Türkiye’s role as NATO’s second-largest ally after the EU, noting that despite its strategic importance, the country’s potential EU membership has not been seriously considered.
On regional matters, Barrack stated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not pursue a vision of a “Greater Israel,” adding that Israel faces pressures from multiple directions. He suggested that any broader ambitions would be better achieved through trade and economic growth rather than military means.
Addressing longstanding disputes, including US sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) and issues surrounding F-16 and F-35 fighter jets, Barrack remarked that the debate has persisted for a decade. He noted that Trump viewed the sanctions as ineffective and recognized Türkiye’s defense production capabilities, including its drone exports to Ukraine.
While the US has yet to deliver fighter jets to Türkiye, Barrack pointed out that Ankara has procured Eurofighter Typhoons and continues to play an essential role in the F-35 program.
